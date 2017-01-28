Perfect batter for tasty fish

There’s nothing nicer than fresh fish, especially home caught varieties like cod and haddock - those served in the majority of fish and chip shops.

Getting the batter and cooking time right though is the key to fish and chips at home and this fabulous recipe from the kitchens of the Shibden Mill Inn and its head chef Darren Parkinson should help us all achieve the perfect result.

Key to it is getting the right batter mix and making sure it is chilled for a couple of hours.

It is essential too that the vegetable oil reaches the right temperature so that the fish is immediately sealed otherwise it is likely the batter casing will be swamped by oil

And also when the fish is cooked (and you’ll be able to tell by the colour of the batter) you should place it on kitchen paper to soak up any residue oil .

But a fish on its own would look lonely on a plate so why not boil and bake some chips.

Peel a couple of decent sized potatoes, cut them in half and pop them into a pan of salted boiling water. When the outside starts to cook remove them and taking care not to burn your fingers cut the pieces into large chips.

Meanwhile heat a baking tray brushed with a little oil in the oven to 180C and then throw in the chips turning them to get a little oil on them - this will help colourthem. Keep checking and again look for a nice golden hue. You can check if they’re cooked using a fork to prick them.

Then all you need is some bread and butter, salt, pepper and vinegar and a pot of tea.

Shibden Mill fish in beer batter recipe

Ingredients

125g flour

Teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

230ml ale

4 Haddock/Cod fillets

300ml vegetable oil or rapeseed oil

Salt & pepper

How to make

lMix the flour, baking powder, salt and beer in a bowl, stirring until a smooth batter is formed and leave in a fridge for a couple of hours.

lRemove from fridge, lightly rewhisk.

lDip fish fillets in seasoned flour and then the batter mix before placing in to hot vegetable oil (175C) taking great care when placing fish into frying pan.

lFry for two minutes until the batter is crispy and brown all over.

lCook only one piece at a time.

lOnce cooked remove the fish and place on a piece of kitchen paper to drain.