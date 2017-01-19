Pushing Up Daisies is getting ready to bloom

The Pushing Up Daisies Festival is once again returning to Todmorden and organisers are inviting the local community to have their say.

An open meeting will be held on Saturday (January 21) to discuss what will happen at this year’s festival.

The volunteer-led festival is all about inspiring conversations about death and dying and features a variety of activities centred around this topic.

Mary Clear, Chair of Incredible Edible Todmorden and one of the festival’s organisers, said: “The last two years have seen an increasing number of people joining our activities, this year we will be using the Town Hall to host activities as well as all the usual places.

“We need a whole array of people to make the festival happen from Buddhist monks to fire eaters, poets, comedians, artists and music makers.”

This year the festival is already set to host an array of national speakers as well as homegrown talent.

The open meeting for the festival is on Saturday from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Todmorden Library.

Mary said: “Call in for a brew and let us know how you would like to be involved.”

Anyone who can’t attend the meeting but would like to be involved can email pushingupdaisies@gmail.com