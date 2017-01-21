A big season for the Little Theatre

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre has announced its 2017 season - and promises a richly varied programme that combines comedy, tragedy, romance, a kitchen sink drama (or should that be ‘kitchen stink’) and a play about madness and genius.

The first play of the new season is Bill Naughton’s classic northern comedydrama ‘Spring and Port Wine’ from February 20 to 25.

Rehearsals are well underway, directed by Gil Burns.The play hinges on one small act of rebellion and the far-reaching consequences it has for the Compton family.

In April (17 to 22) the Little Theatre company tackles Arthur Miller’s ‘A View from the Bridge’, directed by Jenny Gore. The classic tragedy, written in 1955, is considered one of Miller’s finest works. It tells the story of Eddie Carbone, an Italian-American longshoreman, and the cracks that appear in his family life when he agrees to host two cousins who have arrived in New York as illegal immigrants.

The read-through for anyone interested in taking part in ‘A View from the Bridge’ or helping out backstage takes place on Sunday, January 22 at 7pm at the Little Theatre.

In June (19 to 24) Freda Kelsall directs the moving tale ‘Summer Fancy’ which she has adapted from Thomas Hardy’s short story ‘On the Western Circuit’.

Under the title ‘Summer Fancy’, it was first produced by the Bridge Theatre at The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, in June 1992. It tells the story of a young, handsome lawyer, Charles, who falls for and seduces a young country girl, Anna. When he returns to London he writes her a letter - not realising that she cannot read.

Anna, who is in service, asks her employer, Edith Harnham, to reply on her behalf - and the two enter a regular correspondence. Soon Charles has fallen in love with Anna who is put in ‘a delicate situation’.

Vaughan Leslie directs David Auburn’s exhilarating play ‘Proof’ from October 2 to 7. The play won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play and has been described as ‘a subtle and gripping exploration of loss, guilt, discovery, instability and . . the elusive nature of truth.’

A dinner party from hell is the subject of Alan Ayckbourn’s ‘Role Play’, the last play of the season, which will be directed by Ray Riches from November 27 to December 2. The hilarious play features a cast of larger-than-life characters.

Theatre fans are invited to obtain a season ticket and get five tickets for the price of four at £32 or £28 concessions. To apply, ring Sue Riches on 01422 843907, or write to 13 West Laithe, Heptonstall, HX7 7LX, enclosing name, address, phone number and a cheque made payable to Hebden Bridge Little Theatre.