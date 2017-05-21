Director looking for four leads in ‘Proof’

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre holds a casting read-through of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof, on Sunday June 4, at 7pm, in the theatre bar.

The action takes place on the back porch of a run-down house in Chicago.

The time is the present, with flashbacks to a few years earlier. There are four characters - Catherine is 25 and has cared for her father Robert, a world famous mathematician, through years of mental illness. Robert has recently passed away but features in the drama. Hal is 28, working in Robert’s old university maths department. He is going through his mentor’s old notebooks to see if there is anything of value for publication - a lost mathematical ‘Proof’. Catherine and Hal have developed feelings for each other.

Claire is Catherine’s 29-year-old, estranged sister, who arrives on the eve of the funeral, with plans to sell the house and take her back with her to New York - causing untold complications.

Director Vaughan Leslie, is looking for “four great actors to bring this wonderful drama to life”. For more details email vaughanleslie@hotmail.com or call 07415 062810.