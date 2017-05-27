Five pairs of tickets to win

England’s largest learning disability theatre company take critically acclaimed show CONTAINED to Square Chapel Arts Centre on June 8 and 9.

The production, which originally toured to small venues across the UK in 2015/16 has undergone a significant period of development and has been transformed for larger venues thanks to almost £50,000 worth of funding from Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring Programme.

Mind the Gap created CONTAINED in collaboration with director Alan Lyddiard (Former Artistic Director of Northern Stage and Artistic Director of the Performance Ensemble) and Denis Darzacq (award-winning French Photographer) and together, they produced a gritty, honest and thought-provoking show that aims to reflect the lives of people with learning disabilities in today’s society.

CONTAINED features nine learning-disabled performers, including Liam Bairstow (Alex Warner in ITV’s Coronation Street) and Jez Colborne (lead artist of Mind the Gap’s Irresistible, Gift and Trickster) who has written original music and lyrics for the show.

Together they present nine interwoven true stories about family and friendships, love and loss, the everyday and the extraordinary.

Combining live performance, film, photography, music and dance, CONTAINED explores those small moments in life that suddenly become meaningful. Moments that teach us about ourselves and the world that we live in.

“It forces us to rethink the dominant narratives around disability, defiantly and joyously trashing any idea of lives diminished and less fully lived and experienced,” said Lyn Gardner of The Guardian

Mind the Gap will also hold a workshop, a conversation event with Liam and an exhibition at the venue – all free for people who have booked a ticket to the show.

