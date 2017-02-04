From fish filleting to fine fillies

The world over, Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot conjures up images of glamour, culture and sporting excitement.

So what exactly happens when four fish packers from Hull decide that they want a piece of the action?

Work, love and life are just one long hard slog for this filleting foursome. They need a buzz in their lives

But the foursome can only dream of joining in the biggest festival of the flat racing season because they haven’t a ticket between them.

They’ve just about given up hope when fate smiles kindly on them.

One of the gang, Linda, finds tickets to Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot - the year it relocates to York.

Off go the hairnets, overalls and wellies as the four ditch work, do themselves up to the nines and head off to the races for a drink, a flirt and a flutter.

If their luck holds they could hit the jackpot - and lots more besides ...

Join Pearl, Jan, Linda and Shelley in this hilarious comedy by Amanda Whittington (author of Be My Baby) in their quest to find love, happiness and Tony Christie!

Ladies’ Day is directed by Sylvia Thomas and runs from February 15-18 at Todmorden Hippodrome. Performances begins at 7.30 pm each evening and the doors open at 7pm. On Wednesday’s opening night all tickets are £8. From Thursday to Saturday they cost £10 and £8 for concessions.

To book tickets go online at www.todhip.org or call the Hippodrome’s phone line 0333 666 3366.

Alternatively call in in person to Todmorden Tourist Information Centre.