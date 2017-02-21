Heart-warming story is music to our ears ...

Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society is rehearsing for the challenging show Goodnight Mister Tom - remembered fondly for the film version which starred the late John Thaw.

“It all originates from the book of the same name,” says Sue Lee. “And now completely new music has been added to the piece which has turned it into enjoyable musical theatre for all the family.”

Ian Moorhouse, complete with fast-growing beard, takes the lead as Mister Tom, with Marie Briggs as Mrs Beech, the mother of evacuee William Beech, played here by Lucas Hemingway. The principals’ line-up is completed by Jago Thomas in the role of William’s best friend Zach. Award-winning director Elizabeth Howard is at the helm while David Root and Douglas Pilcher are musical directors. The show is at Little Theatre March 15-18. Ticket on sale at Bonsall’s, Hebden Bridge, by called Sue Lee on 01422 250181, or text 07741 460868.