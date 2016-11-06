Molly’s magical journey

Being an adult isn’t all it’s cracked up to be in the imaginative children’s show ‘Molly’s Marvellous Moustache’.

Molly wants to be just like the grown-ups - so her mum makes her a moustache which enables her to go anywhere and do anything she likes. She can go to the heart of the jungle and blast off into space - but what if she also has to eat olives and spicy sauce? What if she has to go to work?

Leeds-based Fidget Theatre brings the show, adapted from Andrea Heaton’s children’s book, to the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Saturday, November 12 at 11am and 2pm.

With an original music score and healthy dose of audience interaction, it is suitable for families and children aged 3-7 years. Children will have the chance to make their own ‘magic’ moustache after the show. For tickets phone 01484 430528.