Seeking a me for my girl

A local theatre group is looking a me to go with my girl when it produces the classic musical in October.

Stage Door Studio Theatre Workshop are presenting Me & My Girl at Halifax Playhouse from October 18-21 and are desperate to sign up a leading man for the role of Bill Snibson.

Rehearsals start in the next month.

Due to some of its older students leaving to go onto further education, the group is actively seeking a young man aged 14 years upwards to audition for the title role.

It is a singing, dancing and acting role, which sees the lead character on the stage constantly throughout the show - a wonderful part with a witty script and well-known catchy songs to sing like ‘The Lambeth Walk’ and ‘Leaning on a Lamppost’.

Anyone interested email info@stagedoorstudio.co.uk or telephone: 01422 200334.