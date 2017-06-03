Seriously funny

Crissy Rock and Billy Pearce star in a brand new comedy play that will have you crying with laughter.

Seriously Dead comes to the Victoria Theatre on Friday, June 9 at 7:30pm and also stars Leah Bell, Frazer Hines and Paul Dunn.

It is set on an ordinary day in the quiet little town of Olwinskirk, when an extraordinary chain of events brings characters together at an uncomfortable crossroads.

The play, which is written by Leah Bell and Crissy Rock with original music from Mike Redway is an uplifting tale that has had audiences in hysterics from the beginning to the very surprising end.

Tickets are £23 and can be bought from 01422 351158 or online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk