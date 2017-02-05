Shelley classic heading for Brighouse & Halifax

Bite My Thumb and Foot of the Barrel production companies have collaborated to bring Nick Dear’s sensational retelling of Frankenstein to the stage in Brighouse and Halifax.

Based on Mary Shelley’s gothic novel - Dear’s version was originally directed by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle and starred Benedict Cumberbatch. It was an international sellout.

“What an incredible challenge and opportunity,” said director Shane Gough of Brighouse-based Foot of the Barrel.

“What Nick Dear has done with Mary Shelley’s original ‘Frankenstein’ is really quite special. When I first picked the script up, I read the whole of it in one sitting and again and again.”

The play begins at Brighouse Civic Hall on May 5/6 (go to www.visitbrighouse.co.uk for ticket details). Then after stops in Wakefield and Barnsley finishes its run at Halifax Playhouse on June 16/17 (ticket information 01422 365998).