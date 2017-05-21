Sheridan’s starring role

Sheridan Smith steps onto the stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford next month in a show that has won critical acclaim and enjoyed record-breaking sold-out runs at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Savoy Theatre in London.

‘Funny Girl’, in which she plays Fanny Brice, will be at the Alhambra from Tuesday, June 6 to Saturday, June 10, the only Yorkshire dates on the show’s UK tour.

She is joined by Darius Campbell, Nigel Barber and Rachel Izen.

‘Funny Girl’ brought global fame to Barbra Streisand 50 years ago and boasts some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history, including ‘People’ and ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade’.

The show tells the story of the Brooklyn music hall singer whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her become a Broadway star.

Tel: 01274 432000.