Soloists join up to sing one of the great choral works

Leeds Festival Chorus joins forces with The Halle, one of the north of England’s leading orchestras, and three sensational soloists to perform Haydn’s Creation on Saturday, March 4 at 7.30pm.

The conductor for the concert at Leeds Town Hall will be Simon Wright, who has been at the helm of Leeds Festival Chorus since 1975.

The soloists will be soprano and leading Baroque singer Joanne Lunn, tenor and winner of the 2006 International Vocal Concours Joshua Ellicott and bass David Soar, whose recording of Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius saw him win the Choral Category Award 2015 in Gramophone Magazine Awards.

Haydn’s Creation is established as one of the great works of the choral repertoire and is regarded as one of the composer’s finest works.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 0113 376 0318 or at leedstownhall.co.uk