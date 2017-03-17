Still time to see musical Goodnight Mr Tom

Here’s a couple of likely lads who are inviting anyone who hasn’t yet booked a ticket for Goodnight Mr Tom to come along to Hebden Bridge Little Theatre before the end of the run on Saturday (March 18).

In September 1939 with Britain on the brink of war, children are being evacuated from cities to the countryside. Will Beech, who has a torrid life in London, arrives at the home of cranky widower Tom Oakley, in the village of Little Weirwold where a remarkable bond grows.

Lucas Hemingway is Will and Jago Thomas-Jones his evacuee pal Zach in the story which has been adapted into a musical by Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society from a book by Michelle Magorian, made famous on television by the late John Thaw in 1998.

The boys star alongside Ian Moorhouse as Tom Oakley.

Tickets remain on sale at Bonsall’s, Hebden Bridge, or from Sue Lee in the box office on 01422 250181 and 07741 460868.