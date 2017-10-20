Will Young and Louise Redknapp invite you to the Cabaret

Two singing stars are bringing a taste of Berlin to West Yorkshire next week.

Will Young and Louise Redknapp are starring in the Olivier Award-winning musical Cabaret at The Grand Theatre in Leeds from Tuesday.

Produced by Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, Cabaret will star internationally renowned singer-songwriter Will Young, who reprises his Olivier Award-nominated performance as the enigmatic Emcee and singer and presenter Louise Redknapp, who makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles.

Louise rose to fame as a member of 90s girl group Eternal, before leaving to carve out a successful solo career.

More recently, she wowed the nation with her dancing skills, finishing runner-up in the 2016 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Set in 1930s Berlin, against the backdrop of the seedy Kit Kat Klub, Cabaret tells the tale of young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with 32-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

Cabaret features some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, including ‘Money Makes The World Go Round’, ‘Two Ladies’ ‘Maybe This Time’ and of course ‘Cabaret’.

Susan Penhaligon also stars as Fraulein Schneider.

For tickets call 0844 848 2700 or go to www.leedsgrandtheatre.com