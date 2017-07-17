Tramlines announced line-up for free stages at Sheffield music festival

Tramlines tickets are close to selling out for this weekend's urban music festival but bosses today announced the line-up for two free stages in Sheffield city centre - featuring hotly tipped young acts snd street performers.

The Peace Gardens Stage, next to the town hall and sponsored by Smoke BBQ, returns for Tramlines 2017 with a jam-packed programme whilst world-class street performers will entertain the crowds at Barker’s Pool.

Full Peace Gardens Stage line-up and timings below or CLICK HERE.

Tramlines, from Friday to Sunday, July 21 to 23, also features three paid for venues - the Ponderosa main stage, Devonshire Green and Endcliffe Park - with around 70 acts, including headliners The Libertines, Kano, All Saints and Primal Scream.

TICKETS: Weekend wristband tickets for the three paid for areas, from £45 plus booking fee, are heading towards a sell out - get yours now at www.tramlines.org.uk

FREE DIGITAL PROGRAMME: For full details, including line-ups, venues, stage times and more, check out the official Tramlines digital programme on your mobile, tablet or desk top - CLICK HERE.

Showcasing Sheffield artists, including a global flavour and musicians from various youth and community groups, the free Peace Gardens Stage has become a crucial part of Tramlines, presented by local DJ and promoter, Papa Al.

This stage will feature music from the Caribbean, Angola, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Latin America, all played by Sheffield based musicians.

From the first act featuring the amazing dance moves of Angolan dancer Angelina Abel, to the closing party on Sunday headed up by the bombastic 11-piece Mango Rescue Team, Papa Al guarantees a two day show that will get the crowd moving and shaking.

On Saturday there's ska beats from Smiling Ivy; pure Congolese dance music from Soukous Revelation; high energy tropical Afro-funk from the Forefathers; brass driven reggae and ska from Steel City Rhythm; roots reggae and lover's rock from Truly Apparent; blistering ska and reggae with Jungle Lion and headlining, infectious West African vibes from the nationally famous KOG & the Zongo Brigade.

KOG

Sunday tips its hat to Sheffield's youth and community activities and kicks off with rapidly ascending Barnsley based indie rock quartet, Sundance.

It will also feature blues and reggae from the young Rogue Fiesta, the band who met at Boomtown Festival, Concord Youth Brass Band and the finals of the internationally acclaimed Dope 'n' Mean breakdance competition.

Meanwhile, locally based Musical Works presents a four hour showcase featuring performances by young adults with learning difficulties, together with some of Sheffield's finest hip hop and r'n'b artists.

This will include 5 bands from Under The Stars, a music project for adults with learning disabilities. Also featured is Otis Mensah, a widely acclaimed Sheffield based hip-hop MC who is currently performing all over the country.

Big crowds expected this weekend for the Tramlines music festival in Sheffield

Barker’s Pool outside the City Hall will play host to some of the best street theatre performers on the circuit over the Tramlines weekend. As is previous years, this has been put together by Professor Vanessa Toulmin from Sheffield University, an expert on the history of circus entertainment in the UK and is delivered by Yellow Bus Events with their iconic yellow school bus used a base for the performers.

Roaming the streets of Sheffield and performing to the crowds at Barker’s Pool will be acts including Granny Turismo, a group of grannies gone bad who rampage around on souped-up shopping trollies. Also in attendance will be local madhatter, Maynard FlipFlap, St Joans Ambulance and many more wacky performers. This is a great place to bring families with many of the acts including interactive elements.

Whilst entry to the Peace Gardens is free, the area is subject to capacity and safety restrictions. Bag searches will be in operation and visitors will be unable to bring outside alcohol into this area.

Now in its ninth year, Tramlines is the Sheffield’s longest running inner-city music festival.

In 2016, it attracted over 100,000 people as the festival took over the entire city centre across four outdoor stages and 15 venues.

Tramlines gives festival-goers a chance to see established artists alongside up-and-coming acts from a wide range of musical genres.

Breakdancing part of entertainment at Tramlines

Past events have included performances from Public Enemy, Basement Jaxx, The Charlatans, Sister Sledge, The Cribs, Katy B, alt-J, the xx, AlunaGeorge, Roots Manuva, Ms Dynamite, Slaves, Sugarhill Gang, Echo and the Bunnymen, Toddla T and Annie Mac, The Mystery Jets, Lianne La Havas, The Selecter, Rolo Tomassi, Darwin Deez, Heaven 17, The Futureheads, Ash and many more.

Full Line-up for The Peace Gardens

Saturday 22nd July

12pm - Angelina Able

12.55pm - Vain Dolls

1.50pm - Smiling Ivy

2.15pm - Sushi

3pm - Soukous Revelation

3.35pm - Spit 'n' Strings

4.20pm - Forefathers

5pm - The Unscene

6pm - Steel City Rhythm

7pm - Truly Apparent

8pm - Jungle Lion

9pm - KOG and the Zongo Brigade

Sunday 23rd July

12.20pm - Sundance

12.45pm - Milly and Lenny

1pm - Rogue Siesta

1.35pm - Concord Youth Brass

2.20pm - Under the Stars Showcase (inc. WIthout Heads, The Clubland Detectives, The Sparkle Sistaz and The Lawnmowers)

3.15pm - Ice Boi

3.30pm - Lifeforce Productions Showcase

4pm - Nicole Marie

4.10pm - Tandayi

4.20pm - Harry Brown

4.30pm - Young Artz

4.55pm - The Stars Band

5.25pm - Otis Mensah

6pm - Dope and Mean Breakdance Exhibition

7.20pm - Vuromantics

8.20pm - Mango Rescue Team

Tramlines Festival 2017 Lineup

The Libertines

All Saints / Kano / Metronomy / Primal Scream / Toots & The Maytals

Akala / Cabbage / Cate Le Bon / Hot 8 Brass Band / Lady Leshurr / Loyle Carner / M.O / The Gospel House Choir / Omar Souleyman / The Coral / The Magic Gang / The Pharcyde / Twin Atlantic / We Are Scientists

The Age of LUNA / The Big Moon / Blaenavon / Bossy Love / Champion / Don Letts / Estrons / Flamingods / The Heatwave / Lucy Spraggan / Mista Silva / Ms Banks / Nubiyan Twist DJ set / Our Girl / Rachel Dadd / The Reflex / Spring King / Yorkston Thorne Khan

Alvarez Kings / Buffalo Skinners / Cattle & Cane / Fizzy Blood / Goat Girl / Goat Head / Jalen N'Gonda / James Tait / Jamie Isaac / Jerry Williams / John Joseph Brill / Katie Pham & The Moonbathers / Leroy / Liberty Ship / Little Robots / LOGS / Luxury Death / Matic Mouth / Mike Hughes / Neil McSweeney / Paul Littlewood / Reasons To Be Cheerful Soundsystem / Sheffield's Sgt Pepper Project / Souljam / The SSS / Thirsty Ear / UK Mondo / The Wharves

Links

www.tramlines.org.uk

www.facebook.com/tramlines

www.twitter.com/tramlines

www.instagram.com/tramlines