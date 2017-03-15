VIDEO: Doing a Harry Worth...to celebrate Yorkshire comedy legend's 100th birthday

Yorkshire comedy legend Harry Worth gave the world the 'miraculous levitation' - where you stand next to a shop window, raise an arm and a leg and the hilarious reflection looks like you are floating in the air.

We've all done it.

Now the Barnsley born comic genius who made it his TV signature routine in the 1960s is being celebrated with a play about his life and career to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.

My Name Is Harry Worth, his famed catchphrase and the name of one of his many TV shows, is now a one-man-play, written, starring and directed by fellow Barnsley tour-de-force Jack Land Noble, who will perform it in Harry's home town at the Lamproom theatre this Sunday, March 19, at 7.30pm.

Later this year he will take his Yorkshireman Company production on tour, including London dates,

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £12 to see My Name Is Harry Worth at The Lamproom Theatre in Westgate, Barnsley. Buy in person or call 01226 200075, Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2.30pm. Or visit www.barnsleylamproom.com.

Jack, who first premiered the show two years ago, has been watching hours of YouTube footage to perfect the part.

And he admits he has been getting funny looks all week performing the 'miraculous levitation' in shop windows around the town wearing Harry's trademark trilby hat and glasses.

The daft move first appeared on his TV series Here's Harry and was filmed at Hector Powes tailor's shop - now a Starbucks - in St Ann's Square, Manchester. Reproducing the effect became popularly known as "doing a Harry Worth".

Doing a Harry Worth...Jack Land Noble performing the 'miraculous levitation' in a Barnsley shop window.

Jack laughed: "I think we have all done it at sometime in our lives. We've gone up to a shop window, or a mirror in a department store, put one half of our bodies up to it, lifted the other half and it looks like we are levitating.

"Harry called it the miraculous levitation and it's a staple image now in British culture and no one remembers who first did it. It was Harry and we've got Mr Worth to thank for that. It's become part of our lives really."

Harry Worth, who died almost 30-years ago, was a former miner and RAF man who became an award winning comedy actor and comedian, also famed for his apologetic ventriloquism routine. He toured with Laurel and Hardy for two years.

Unlike the brash humour of many other comedians at the time, he portrayed a charming, gentle and genial character, totally bemused by life, creating comedic confusion wherever he went.

Barnsley actor, writer and director Jack Land Noble

Jack, who has written and performed plays in tribute to his other comedy heroes including Tommy Cooper and Les Dawson, describes him as forgotten voice of British comedy and he hopes his play will help to keep his name alive, introducing him to new audiences.

He said: "Barnsley's Harry Worth was Yorkshire's first son of comedy.

"He was born in Hoyland Common in 1917 - so this is his centenary year and I thought the time as right to celebrate and return Harry to former glory.

"He is a forgotten voice of British comedy. An immense talent. A trail blazer. The king, if you like, of early televisual surrealism.

"We've gained some interest from the Unicorn Theatre in London, so we are going to be taking Harry on tour in the autumn, leading to his 100th birthday, on November 20. We have some provincial tour dates lined up and it is going to culminate with spell at the museum of comedy, in Bloomsbury.

"I have been very blessed to have direct contact, the support and backing of Harry's daughter, Jo and the Harry Worth estate. It just makes it all official.

My Name Is Harry Worth at Barnsley's Lamproom Theatre on Sunday, March 19.

"Harry, wherever you are, thank you for the comedy and I hope we are going to do you proud."

Comedy genius Harry Worth