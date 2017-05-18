VIDEO PREVIEW: MosFest to roar with Three Lions chart-toppers at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl

Three Lions chart-toppers The Lightning Seeds will help Mosborough Music Festival to roar again this year but with a new name and venue after its original home became a building site.

Now re-named MosFest - with other headliners including Brit-pop stars Cast and Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam - it will now be held at Don Valley Bowl, on Saturday, June 3.

Today organiser Steve Cowen told how he was determined to keep the festival alive and in the city despite offers to take it out of the county.

Now in its seventh year the festival moves seven miles north to its new home which backs onto Sheffield Arena, iceSheffield and the English Institute Of Sport,

Steve said he chose the Bowl because of excellent transport links, proximity to the M1 and nearby hotels.

It means The Lightning Seeds really will be 'coming home' to the birthplace of football. Their Three Lions anthem, adopted by England football fans with its chorus chant of "football's coming home", refers to the invention of the modern game in Sheffield.

Also on the bill are ska and reggae stars The Dualers, Missing Lady, Marquis Drive, Jungle Lion, The Assist, Benson and tribute bands Antartic Mokeys and Happy Mondaze.

Sheffield acts and emerging talent on the bill includes John Reilly, who will perform with Boy On A Dolphin, plus hotly tipped local bands Oddity Road, The SSS, Sundance, The Velcro Teddy Bears, The Wired, Spears, Sweet Little Machine and with Doncaster’s Ginger Tom.

The festival, started as a fundraiser by Steve to help a local family following the death of friend and well-known Mosborough resident Mark Thorley in 2010, continues to raise cash for charity. This year's T cause is Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

MosFest at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl, on Saturday, June 3.

Steve said: "We had two offers to move the site but one was in Rotherham and the other in North East Derbyshire.

"But I’m a proud local lad so I wanted to keep the festival in Sheffield.

"I've done a festival down here before, in 2013, and I know the infrastructure.

"So we decided that Don Valley Bowl would be our new home. It has great transport links, just two minutes from the M1 and is surrounded by good hotels. It’s perfect."

"The line up is our best yet and we always include Sheffield’s best up and coming talent.

"We have 26 bands playing throughout the day. It works out at less than £1 a band for our tickets and kids under 10 go free.

"We're a family orientated festival. We never get trouble. We want music fans to come down and support us and keep this brilliant festival alive."

In the past it has seen performances from Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, who performed together for the first time after splitting from The Beautiful South, Bad Manners, The Selector, The Farm, Twang, Lucy Spraggan and The Sherlocks.

Sheffield's heavyweight champions Reverend and the Makers, who headlined the sold out final festival in Mosborough last year, will be special guests of Sheffield comeback stars Milburn, who stage their own ticketed event on the same site the previous night, Friday, June 2.

Steve told how a cost-sharing plan helped to make that happen.

He said : "I had to think out of the box a bit, about cost sharing. I am really good friends with Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers and Joe from Milburn, so I put an offer to them to use the site on the Friday. That is a separate ticket.

"They will kick off the weekend with support from Manchester’s post punk band Cabbage."

MosFest on Saturday, June 3, runs from 10.45am to 11pm. Tickets for adults (16 years and over) are £20 in advance, or £25 on the day, subject to availability; 11-15 year olds are £5; under 10s free with a paying adult.

