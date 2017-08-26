VIDEO: The Sherlocks will play main stage at Leeds Festival, says boss Melvin Benn

Yorkshire's latest indie chat stars The Sherlocks were today celebrated their debut album smash hit Live For The Moment with a ringing endorsement from Leeds Festival boss Melvin Benn - who says they will be back playing the main stage.

The Sherlocks, who have been selling out venues all over the country, had a fairytale start to their recording career when they found out they had smashed into the charts at number six while on stage at Leeds Festival.

They popped a bottle of champagne in front of fans as they finished playing in the packed NME/Radio 1 tented stage on the first day of the festival. Afterwards came their own Champagne supernova moment when Oasis legend Liam Gallagher, who was playing the main stage, asked to meet them for celebratory drinks.

Today Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, promoter of Leeds and Reading Festivals, was singing the praises of The Sherlocks - saying they will be back to play the main stage.

He said: "There is no question about it.

"The response to them, actually up and down the country, has been amazing."

He added: "When we booked them we had no idea when the album was coming out and that they would be on stage at Leeds when their chart position was being announced.

"I had been getting calls from management for weeks. At first I didn't get it, then I realised. It's just great. They were hoping to get in the top 20, but they got in at number six. They are overwhelmed. It's a fantastic story for them. Another great Yorkshire band coming through. It's another fantastic story for Leeds Festival.

"And it was great that Liam Gallagher, who was also playing here, went and spent some time with them. He clearly really likes them. He's got that northern connection and great to see that inspiration of somebody like Liam Gallagher going over and spending time with them. That means a lot.

"They said in a press statement this represents years of working hard and developing their craft. And I say it to bands all the time. Actually great songs are really important.They are the key to it. But if you have great songs and you don;t have the craft to deliver them, it won't work. You need both elements to it. And you don;t develop that craft without being out there at the front of an audience night after night, learning what audiences want."

Melvin, always keen to help new bands, also told how UK indie outfit Judas were booked to play the main stage this year after they stepped in to help fill a last minute cancellation last summer.

Tonight's headliners Kasabian also started out as fans in the mosh pit and were given a huge helping hand by Leeds and Reading Festivals on their way to become now one of the world's biggest rock bands.

The Sherlocks, two sets of Bolton On Dearne brothers brothers - frontman Kiaran and drummer Brandon Crook, guitarist Josh and bass player Andy Davidson - are the first South Yorkshire band to break into the top 10 with their debut album since the Arctic Monkeys did it 10-years ago.

The Sherlocks celebrate their Live For The Moment top 10 chart position with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher at Leeds Festival.

They play Reading Festival tomorrow night (Sunday, August 27) where Brandon today told us: "Our chart position hasn't sunk in yet. Let's just say we had a few drinks with Liam Gallagher last night to celebrate, it was amazing. Thanks again to all our fans dor buying the album to make it happen and to Leeds and Reading Festivals for making this a weekend we will never forget."

