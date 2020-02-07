How many of these pubs do you remember?

17 Calderdale pubs which have been loved and lost over the years

From family friendly favourites and good old pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of local pubs. But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.

Take a look at our list below for just a few of the pubs in Calderdale that have been lost in the last few years. To see other nostalgic picture galleries, click here for iconic nightclubs in Halifax over the years, here for a night out in Halifax back in 2010 and click here to see some of the most expensive streets in Calderdale.

This pub on Halifax Road was built in 1837 and for a time was known as the Victoria Inn. The venue closed at the start of the 2010s and has now been transformed into 22 Bar & Smokehouse.

1. Queen Victoria, Northowram

Located on Warley Road, The Horse and Jockey has recently seen plans put in to change the use of the building from a public house to a church

2. The Horse and Jockey, Highroad Well

Named after the legends links to the area, The Robin Hood was formerly located on Wakefield Road. The pub closed in 2014 and was demolished a few years later to make way for a Lidl.

3. The Robin Hood, Brighouse

This pub was located on Huddersfield Road. Since it closed the building has housed a number of restaurants. Italian Pizzeria and Restaurant La Tradizione can now be found there.

4. The Stafford Arms, Halifax

