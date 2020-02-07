17 Calderdale pubs which have been loved and lost over the years
From family friendly favourites and good old pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of local pubs. But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.
Take a look at our list below for just a few of the pubs in Calderdale that have been lost in the last few years. To see other nostalgic picture galleries, click here for iconic nightclubs in Halifax over the years, here for a night out in Halifax back in 2010 and click here to see some of the most expensive streets in Calderdale.
1. Queen Victoria, Northowram
This pub on Halifax Road was built in 1837 and for a time was known as the Victoria Inn. The venue closed at the start of the 2010s and has now been transformed into 22 Bar & Smokehouse.