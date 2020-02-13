£2m recovery fund set up for flooded businesses across Calderdale

A £2 million recovery fund has been created for businesses in Calderdale devastated by flooding following Storm Ciara.

The Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (the LEP), working in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council, has set up the Calderdale Business Flood Recovery Fund to help around 600 business affected.

Litter of furniture and bin bags on Market Street

Most of those affected are small to medium sized firms specialising in retail, leisure and tourism – many of which were unable to insure their businesses following the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “There are major impacts across Calderdale, with 600 businesses flooded throughout the borough and significant recovery efforts ongoing.

“Businesses are a vital part of our economy and we know how awful the impacts of flooding can be for their livelihoods.

"We want them to get back up and running as quickly as possible.

Market Street, Hebden Bridge

"I welcome this initial injection of funding from the Leeds City Region, which recognises the unique scale of the challenges we face.

“We urge businesses to take up the grants available and are putting in place additional staffing to manage demand and ensure we can process claims as quickly as possible.”

Emergency grants of up to £2,500 are available to help businesses cover short-term costs such as replacing critical equipment, dehumidifying their premises and carrying out urgent repairs so they can get back on their feet quickly.

For businesses which have been hit harder, larger grants of up are available to help refurbish damaged premises and replace larger equipment such as machinery.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Tim Swift

Roger Marsh OBE DL, Chair of the LEP, said: “It’s devastating to see the scale of damage in Calderdale and I can only imagine how heartbreaking it must be for those business owners and employees who have been affected.

“SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy and it’s vital we work with partners to help get the community back on its feet and open for business as soon as possible.”

Businesses looking for more information about the grants should e-mail: business@calderdale.gov.uk

Support is also available for businesses based elsewhere in the City Region that have been affected by flooding, contact: businessgrowth@the-lep.com