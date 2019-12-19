Brighouse business park development part of £400m Northern Powerhouse investment

A councillor has praised the decision by Calderdale Planning Committee to give the go ahead for the Clifton Business Park project.

The project is a major multi-million pound plan to build a new business park on a greenfield site, off Coal Pit Lane, in Clifton.

An overview of Clifton Business Park project

The planning decision was carried by Calderdale Planning Committee and is set to be of major economic value by bringing an estimated £42.6 million to the area each year.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Cllr Jane Scullion, said: “In the 2015 Spending Review, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government committed to create a £400 million Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

"Included in this package was the elevation to ‘enterprise zone’ status of Clifton Business Park.

"The site is one of nine enterprise zones along the M62 corridor, specifically selected by the Secretary of State for their strategic location.

"The site will provide an additional 828 jobs and safeguard a further 472.

"During the construction phase it will also support 345 temporary jobs.

"It’s great news for the borough that following the approval of this development at planning committee last night, these proposals can now take a step forward.

"This is a real opportunity to boost our local economy by attracting new businesses to the area and allowing existing firms to expand.

However, concerns were raised by Clifton Village Forum chairman, Tony Perryman, who felt the development would only intensify congestion through employment, estimated to reach 1,300 throughout the project and beyond.

He said: "The planning application would increase congestion in the Brighouse town centre with a view of movement through increased employment."

During a Calderdale Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, questions were raised why close-by alternative brownfield sites and empty business premises were ignored by developers.

This also raised concerns of the council, which carried the planning proposal of the project on a greenfield site despite brownfield sites being available, which one objector said was a "contradiction to Calderdale Council's proposal to extend and enhance existing green infrastructure".

A representative of the Clifton Enterprise Zone said the operation will create around 1,300 jobs, with 300 estimated during the build and 828 net additional full-time jobs, with the borough's economy generating an estimated £42.6 million per year.

The representative confirmed five businesses within the borough confirmed they want to move to the site after construction, with another three interested at this early stage.

Despite the economic benefits, the plans were scrutinised with notable issues such as noise and light pollution, traffic impact - with the site being so close to Junction 25 of the M62 corridor, and the effect on air quality.

In total, there were 45 letters of objection to the project, mainly raising concern for air quality.

Detailed plans will now be developed and there will be a further opportunity for people to have their say on these proposals at a later stage.