Calder Valley towns to get share of multi-million regeneration funds

Brighouse and Todmorden are set to benefit from a share of a £16.4m government funding.

The multi-million pound pot, of government funding to help councils access £3.6 billion Towns Fund, is set to help regenerate the Calder Valley towns, boost businesses and improve infrastructure.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government have allocated £302,019 to Calderdale Council for Brighouse and Todmorden.

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth Rt Hon Jake Berry MP said: “We're giving local people in West Yorkshire the money and power to decide what is best for their town because they know their community’s unique strengths.

“Together we can build on the billions of pounds the Government has already invested in our towns and the thousands of new jobs and businesses it has delivered, to level up these places across the Northern Powerhouse and beyond.”

The funding could be used to redevelop vacant buildings and land, drive private sector investment by supporting small businesses and ensure young people have the skills they need to get good jobs.

Communities will also be able to consider how they can boost their transport links and increase access to high-speed broadband.

Other places in West Yorkshire on the list are Goldthorpe, Keighley & Shipley, Dewsbury, and Morley.