Calderdale Council responds to Halifax care home closure amid policy worries

Calderdale Council have confirmed it is working with High Lee Care Home as it prepares to shut its doors after 24 years.

It was confirmed in December the home, in Sowerby Lane, Luddenden Foot, would close in January.

However, the care home's owner Patricia Beaumont, 72, said she has felt the council have "not done enough" to help her keep the business open, which has been struggling with residential numbers with a total of eight.

Ms Beaumont said: "It's the council's policy to keep people in their own home."

She said the closure is based on finance worries, which has been a result of Calderdale Council's policy on keeping residents in their own home as opposed to home-from-home care.

"As a result, we've not been able to get our resident numbers up, and we have a rooms for 17 in total," said Ms Beaumont.

"I have had to make the decision to close the home on January 16.

"I have over 10 members of staff which I would no longer be able to keep on if this continues.

"If it carries on we will be financially struggling.

"Now eight residents are set to be moved somewhere else."

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults’ Services and Wellbeing, Cllr Bob Metcalfe, said: “We were informed in December that the management of High Lee Barn unfortunately intended to close the residential home, due to the low number of residents.

“Of course our priority is the wellbeing of the remaining residents and our social work team is working in partnership with the home to suppose those affected by the closure.

“We do all we can to ensure that people receive the right care at the right time. Assessments are based on need and we continue to recommend residential care if this is identified as the best option for the individual.”

The home has been open since 1996 and scored an overall Good score in its latest Care Quality Commission review.