Halifax charity send warning after break-in sees funds stolen

A Halifax charity and cafe is warning other businesses to hide donation tubs after falling victim to a break-in.

Last week (January 8), Street Angels Base (Angels Rest Cafe), on Crossley Street, was broken in during the early hours.

The cafe on Crossley Street

During the break-in, doors were damaged and a donation tub containing the money for the suspended scheme was stolen.

Representative from the charity, Ellis King said: "Locks, doors and door frames were damaged in the process, although nothing was stolen other than our tub, which is where we take and keep donations for meals and drinks for the homeless.

"This is the second time this has happened to us.

"We recommend if you're a business or charity, you hide or lock away any charity tubs you have as they're clearly a target for thieves."

Damage sustained during break-in

"We're not a large charity with a large budget, and we have always relied on the generosity of our supporters."

In response to the break-in the charity have set up a donation page, if anybody would like to give any funds.

"This will enable us to continue providing a hot meal and hot drinks to those who are homeless," said Mr King.

"Every penny donated will go straight into that fund to replace what was stolen from us, and those in need."

More damage sustained

The donation page can be found at: www.localgiving.org/halifaxstreetangels

