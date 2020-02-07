Halifax to London trains cancelled after Storm Ciara warning

Direct trains from Halifax to Grand Central will not be running on Sunday due to severe weather warnings in place as Storm Ciara approaches.

Customers with tickets to travel with Grand Central this weekend are advised to travel on either Saturday or Monday and their ticket for Sunday 9th February will still be valid on Grand Central services.

Halifax trains to London will be cancelled on Sunday

There will be no ticket acceptance available with other train operators.

Passengers who do not wish to travel can claim a full refund from their point of purchase.

Grand Central is advising passengers to visit www.grandcentralrail.com, or follow the train company on Twitter: @GC_Rail or Facebook.