Join Fiver Fest campaign and back local shops

Independent Businesses based in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and the HX7 area are taking part in the Totally Locally National Fiver Fest campaign.

The event will take place from Saturday, October 5 to Saturday October 12.

Shop local call: Hebden Business Forum's Alison Bartram.

The businesses will be joining 40 other towns throughout the UK by encouraging shoppers back into their local town centres and high streets with £5 promotional offers.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, pubs and businesses taking part are putting on special £5 deals for the duration of the Fiver Fest campaign.

People can look out for the posters around town and online promoting all of the fiver offers.

Chair of Hebden Bridge Business Forum Alison Bartram said: “The last National Fiver Fest was a huge success for us making more locals and visitors think about who to spend their hard earned money with and with 41 towns and thousands of independent shops getting involved it was bound to go from strength to strength. We’re joining in with the Totally Locally Fiver Fest again this October to introduce some great bargains for local shoppers, but also to showcase the town and the great shops and businesses we have here.

“If every adult in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and HX7 spent just £5 a week with their local independent shops and businesses instead of online or at the big supermarkets or chain stores it would be worth £2.7 million going directly into our local economy.

“On average each independent business has around 12 local suppliers who are also often independent, family run businesses.

“So that £5 spent is re-spent locally as well, further helping the town. And the beauty of spending £5 is that it’s easy, guilt free and pretty much anyone can do it.”

Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally, said: “Independent businesses are the lifeblood of our High Streets and town centres, run by incredibly passionate and knowledgeable people, often pouring their life savings into their businesses.

“Everyone is aware of the challenges our High Streets are facing and, so far, there has been a lot of talk but no real actions. Totally Locally towns have run many Fiver Fest individually with great success, so we decided to coordinate a National Fiver Fest to spread the word about our £5 message.”