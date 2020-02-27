Over 30 business leaders will sleep rough in Halifax to tackle homelessness and help flood victims

Calderdale business owners have banded together to raise funds for homeless charities and those affected by recent floods.

CEO Sleepout is an initiative to raise money for non-profit charities Focus4Hope and Happy Days UK, and flood-struck victims, and will involved sleeping out on Halifax's streets on April 23.

The funds they raise from these efforts will go directly to tackle homelessness in Calderdale, while a percentage of funds raised will also be allocated to those affected by the recent flooding in Calderdale.

Angela Keenan, Fundraising Manager of Happy Days, said: “The support so far has been amazing, we’re delighted to partner with Focus4Hope to make this a fun event with a positive impact.”

The group help to raise resident’s health and wellbeing through the creation of safe spaces and meaningful activities.

The work of the charity is supported by their social enterprises, Happy Days Cycles and Happy Days Building, who provide employment for those who have previously suffered from homelessness.

Focus4Hope is a local community group founded in September 2016. Based in Brighouse, their work involves fundraising events for the local homeless, elderly and isolated in West Yorkshire, as well as outreach events to help the homeless in Leeds city centre.

Louise Reed, Founder of Focus4Hope, said: “We’re so excited to be involved in this, and look forward to raising as much money as possible for a good cause locally.

Homelessness is something that we can beat together and working with Happy Days means we can accomplish even more for the vulnerable in Calderdale.”

The sleepout will be held at Dean Clough and over 30 business leaders across Calderdale have already pledged to attend, and the group are encouraging others to lend their support, either by sleeping out or donating.

Local dance company Rees Dance, who recently showcased their ‘Living Shadows’ piece to highlight homelessness in West Yorkshire, will also be performing on the night.

Bianca Robinson, CEO of CEO Sleepout, said: “Although it’s only for one night, and doesn’t come close to what homeless people experience, CEO Sleepout is intended to raise awareness and lots of money to fight homelessness locally and nationally, but also to remind all of us in business that we have the power to make a stand against inequality.

"I'm always blown away by the generosity of spirit that the many businesspeople who have taken part bring to our events across the UK and want to challenge more of Calderdale's business leaders to get involved."

CEO Sleepout is a charity set up to fight homelessness and poverty, conducting sleepouts across the country to raise funds for local non-profits.

CEOs, managing directors and business leaders are encouraged to sleep on the streets for one night to raise awareness of homelessness.

Happy Days provides supported accommodation within a community setting for people who have been homeless or are at risk.