Over 40 businesses brewing up in 2020 for ‘There’s MORe in Todmorden’ campaign

Todmorden businesses have kicked off 2020 with over 40 getting involved in the ‘There’s MORe In Todmorden’ campaign.

The new year has seen businesses showing off their new look mugs promoting the town as a great place to shop, eat, drink, live and to visit the town’s exciting events programme for the year.

Local business network Todconnect is spearheading ‘There’s MORe in Todmorden’ and organised the first batch of these special unique new mugs to encourage as many local businesses as possible to work together and join in to promote the message about the town.

The network has said the response has been fantastic with businesses lining up to claim their mug, and even buy more to use in their business with several shops now selling the mugs to those looking for that unique local gift or perfect mug for their cuppa.

For Coral Dearden, owner of Park End Café, ‘There’s MORe in Todmorden’ campaign is a no-brainer.

She said: “It’s a lovely looking brand, great colours and a simple strong message.

“I’m getting right behind it because it is getting us businesses working together and uniting around pushing the town and all it has to offer.

“That can only be good for businesses and our communities to get more people coming into the town.”

Charlotte Routledge, Halo Boutique, echoed this and said: “This is a really good idea for getting people to come into town. It’s good to work together with other businesses.”

Alan Rogers, from Todconnect and business owner of Customology, said: “We are delighted with the positive responses from local businesses to ‘There’s MORe in Todmorden’.

“The launch of our new mugs for 2020 is just one part of a wider and ongoing campaign to promote the town and its offer to visitors, shoppers and residents.

“This is something that businesses are uniting around and that is a good way to add value to each individual business.”

For any businesses wishing to join the campaign, contact Todconnect by emailing hello@todconnect.co.uk.

Todconnect's next networking event is January 21, 6pm at Gledhill Accountancy, Halifax Road.

