Petition set up for government to u-turn decision on Calderdale flood grants

A petition has been set up to make sure every flood-struck business and homeowner across Calderdale can apply for flood resilience grants.

The public backlash comes after Environment Secretary George Eustice said the Government insisted victims hit by the 2015, as well as 2020's floods, should already be prepared for future disasters and are not eligible to reapply for the grant again.

A row of businesses in Mytholmroyd after Storm Ciara hit the borough

READ MORE: 'Are you serious?': Calderdale public responds to flood victims being unable to claim for damages

The petition, which is aiming for 1,000 signatures was set up by Calder Valley homeowner Claire Pickard, who wants to ensure everyone who flooded during Storm Ciara receives the full flood resilience grant available of £5,000, whether they flooded last time or not.

She said: "Our homes and businesses here in the Calder Valley, just as in many areas of the UK flooded on Boxing Day 2015 and again in the last two weeks due to Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis.

"Many of us have lost what was replaced or salvaged last time when any flood measures put in place by the Government since 2015 proved wholly insufficient."

Mytholmroyd

DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) also confirmed properties that received a Property Level Flood Resilience (PFR) grant following previous flooding (such as in 2015) will not be eligible for another PFR grant, as those properties will already have these measures installed.

The petition can be found here: Make sure everyone flooded in February 2020 receives the £5,000 flood resilience grants