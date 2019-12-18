Plans approved to convert abandoned Halifax chapel in apartments

Calderdale planning committee have approved plans to breath a new lease of life into an abandoned chapel.

The red-brick chapel, also known as Trafalgar Works, on Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park, is set to become 18 new apartments, covering across the building's three stories.

However, during a Calderdale Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, concerns were raised on the lack of parking spaces for future residents.

Committee member, Coun Faisal Shoukat, who declared interest to the agenda, said: "The site is regularly attacked by anti-social behaviour, so putting the building back into use would deter this.

"There's parking spots available for occupants of the building on nearby streets (Moorfield Street) and it wouldn't be impracticable to use these.

"The building is a beautiful one and I'd like for it to be back in use."

The building, which is situated next to Savile Park Tesco, will be developed by Crossley Ridge Investments.

During the application process there were two letters of objection, outlining concerns about the increase of cars and traffic to the area.

The building is also located next to workshop, Elland Sheet Metal, which the committee team heard sometimes works into the late evenings.

Planning officers recommended the committee approved the project, confirming plans meet council rules.

The plans were carried with officers recommendations including obscured glass and to address concerns of residential privacy, noise and parking.