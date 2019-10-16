Pop in to pop-up monthly wellbeing event

An exciting addition to Todmorden’s pop-up culture is a new collaborative venture between local ethical Yogawear label, Reborn Yoga, and Todmorden-based yoga and therapy centre, The Wellness Space.

Through joining forces, the concerns are now able to offer a wider choice of treatments through a monthly changing programme of mini workshops and demos – all within one central area.

Set within the stunning backdrop of the old Co-op, (formerly the Bear Cafe) the monthly event is lifting the taboo around health and well-being, providing an informal space for people to meet, learn and discuss new, natural approaches to improving physical and mental health.

The first event launched on Sunday, September 29 with a probiotic demo, highlighting the importance of gut health and how, with the rise of digestive disorders and food sensitivities this in turn affects our energy levels and overall sense of good health.

Sarah Jackson, Reborn’s creative director and hairstylist, initially wanted to recreate something between the lifestyle salon and boutique she founded in Barcelona and a hair cutting stall she ran from London’s Portobello Market as a student.

She said: “I like the idea of multiple things happening in one space, where people can have an experience and interact informally yet leave feeling nurtured and rejuvenated. On the programme this month (Sunday, October 20) there’s: facial reflexology, craniosacral therapy and luxury aromatherapy, vegan manicures. And as if that isn’t sufficient to tantalise you into better health there’s also haircuts on offer with Sarah, with a complimentary heated head massage.

“Prepare to leave feeling nourished, calm, indulged and raring to go for the week ahead.”