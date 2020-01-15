Punk princess and 1980s icon coming to Halifax

Four-time Brit Award nominee and 1980s punk princess Toyah Wilcox is set to play in Halifax on February 1.

The gig comes after Square Chapel Arts Centre will be offering a programme of events as part of Independent Venue Week (IVW) for a second year in a row.

IVW is a national celebration of live music and comedy acts on the notion that events are performed in and ran by independent venues like the Halifax arts centre.

A spokesperson from the venue said: "Willcox is a uniquely gifted performer and an inextinguishable flame.

"Charismatic, outspoken and impossible to categorise, she is one of Britain’s beloved household names – an award-winning rock legend as well as a much-loved stage and screen actress (Jubilee, Quadrophenia) and music composer.

"Toyah has amassed thirteen top 40 singles, recorded twenty-five albums, written two books, appeared in over forty stage plays, acted in over twenty feature films and presented hundreds of television programmes."

As well as Toyah Wilcox, this year’s line-up for gig goers includes the fascinating musician and comedian Mik Artistik, The Wonder Stuff ‘s Dan Donnell, and Clinton Baptiste from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

Festivities kick off on January 30 from 7.30pm as Square Chapel welcomes comedian and musician Mik Artisk for an evening of entertainment including an in-conversation with him, to be hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music presenter, Chris Hawkins.

The evening kicks off with a screening of Who is Mik Artistik? – an amusing short documentary following the unconventional life of this very intriguing man.

Singer and songwriter Dan Donnelly has played in 20 countries across the world and has supported acts such as Air, The Darkness, Bob Geldof, Ian Dury, and Duran Duran.

When not touring with his solo music, Dan is a full-time member of Indie Rock band The Wonder Stuff.

Revellers can see him at Square Chapel for one night only on January 31 from 8pm.

Also on January 31, gig-goers can join paranormal sensation Clinton Baptiste as he takes them on a hilarious yet touching journey through his life, out the other side and beyond the Celestial Curtains.

There is a waiting list for this sold out show on January 31, but audiences can register their interest by calling the Square Chapel Box Office on 01422 353422.

For more information and to book visit Squarechapel.co.uk or call the box office on 01422 353073.