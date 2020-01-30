SNEAK PEEK: Halifax shop to reopen after 'rising from ashes' of fire

A popular shop is set to reopen in Halifax after being forced to close in May after the Greenwood's Mill fire.

Ace Clothing Boutique, now on Russel Street, is set for a grand opening on February 1 after its owner admitted to having a "difficult year".

Ace Clothing Boutique, now in Halifax market

Owner Samantha Rayner was one of many people hit by the fire that engulfed the four-storey historic mill, on Square Road, in May last year.

She said: "It's good to be back, we're excited about getting started again.

"I didn't think we'd come back after the fire - it's been a difficult year for us.

"My store has been a regular name in the Halifax town centre for a long time having spent 17 years in the Piece Hall and then six years at Greenwood's Mill."

Interior of Ace Clothing Boutique from above

Ms Rayner's store was closed due to extensive flood damage after the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service had to dowse the mill's roof with gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

"I'd say we have risen from the ashes of the fire," said Ms Rayner.

"I remember it was like a disaster scene.

"Our long term aim is to open the shop in Greenwood's Mill once it is redeveloped.

Ace Clothing Boutique range of clothing for women

"I've spoken to the mill owner Tim Greenwood and he said his mill should be open for business again by the end of this year.

"We've always had loyal customers so my message to them would be: we're back and trading again so come down and see our latest stock."

Ace Clothing Boutique, when at Greenwood's mill, suffered extensive flooding damage

Ace Clothing Boutique is opening on Feb 1