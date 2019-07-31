Todmorden guesthouse makes its way into Pennine Way Guidebook

A Todmorden guesthouse has been included in the new for 2019 Pennine Way Guidebook by the world renowned Trailblazer Guidebooks.

Owner of Two Hoots Cottage Guesthouse, Patricia Taylor, was surprised and delighted to be included in the book.

Read: Here's how Calderdale's towns and villages have changed over the years

Situated just 0.8 miles off the Pennine Way below Stoodley Pike it is an ideal spot for walkers, runners, horseback riders and cyclists.

Patricia said: “The judges always arrive incognito so you are unaware and as no payment is involved it’s down to your facilities and hospitality and suitability.

“As the only guesthouse in Todmorden to be included in the guidebook, I will continue to promote Todmorden and its amazing diverse facilities as an excellent place to visit, relax, shop locally, make use of the fantastic businesses, breath in the fabulous scenery and improve your skills in a kaleidoscope of areas from outdoor activities to the academic.”

The Pennine Way Guidebook is available from Amazon.

Read: Square Chapel of the Arts unveils its latest jam-packed programme of events with this video