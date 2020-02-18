Yorkshire's biggest theme park is hiring - here's how to apply

Yorkshire's biggest theme park is looking for new staff as it gets ready to open up for the 2020 season.

Lightwater Valley, in Ripon, will be reopening to the public in April and the park is holding a job fair to find new recruits.

Lightwater Valley is offering new jobs for 2020.

The North Yorkshire theme park are looking for people to fulfil roles in departments including the theme park rides, retail, food and beverage, hygiene, visitor information and office reception.

Flexible opportunities are on offer with a selection of full time and part time roles available, with contracts offered on a seasonal basis.

Annabelle St John, Head of Marketing & Visitor Experience, said: “We are looking for friendly, helpful, cheerful, outgoing staff that take pride in their work and excel in providing top customer service at all times."

“We offer a great working atmosphere in a beautiful location, training and ongoing support and promote a real team culture to achieve the highest standards of customer satisfaction.

“Our Season kicks off on 4th April and goes through to the end of October, and don't worry if you can't work all the dates, we are flexible.

“Our trading days are ideal for students and we are also keen to attract applicants looking for some part time hours to fit in with childcare or those wanting to keep active and top up their pensions.

“If you’re after a fun and rewarding job then Lightwater Valley is the place for you."

How to apply for a job at Lightwater Valley:

The job fair will be held on Saturday, February 29 and is split into two sessions.

The first will be held at 9.30am and the second at 1.30pm.

Applicants must be aged 16 and over.

Job seekers interested in attending one of the sessions should reserve a space by emailing Julie via julie@lightwatervalley.co.uk, visiting www.lightwatervalley.co.uk/vacancies or calling the park on 01765 635321.

The park re-opens to the public on Saturday, April 4 for selected dates in April, May and June.

It will then be open seven-days-a-week throughout July and August.