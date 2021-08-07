Todmorden sheep farmer secures first prize for prime lambs
Todmorden sheep farmer Robert Fielden arrived at Skipton Auction Mart as usual at the beginning of August with his opening prime lambs consignment and, as he has done in the past, secured the championship at the monthly show with a pen of five from his first draw.
He claimed leading honours with his first prize Continental pen, five home-bred April-born 42kg Beltex-x-Texel lambs, all by Skipton-bought tups.
They sold for £128 per head, or 304.8p/kg, to show judge Anthony Swales, buying on behalf of Knavesmire Butchers in York.
Over 3,000 prime sheep were again penned for sale, among them 2,313 Spring lambs, which, outside the show pens, were an easier trade as they didn’t exhibit quite as much meat and contained more first-cross lambs.
They were also easier in line with national trends, which is necessary to open up new markets as the volume comes on stream.
The overall sale average was £95.80 per head, or 225.9p/kg, 10p up on the year.