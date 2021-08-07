Todmorden sheep farmer secures first prize for prime lambs

Robert Fielden with his latest August prime lamb champions.

He claimed leading honours with his first prize Continental pen, five home-bred April-born 42kg Beltex-x-Texel lambs, all by Skipton-bought tups.

They sold for £128 per head, or 304.8p/kg, to show judge Anthony Swales, buying on behalf of Knavesmire Butchers in York.

Over 3,000 prime sheep were again penned for sale, among them 2,313 Spring lambs, which, outside the show pens, were an easier trade as they didn’t exhibit quite as much meat and contained more first-cross lambs.

They were also easier in line with national trends, which is necessary to open up new markets as the volume comes on stream.