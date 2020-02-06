Progress 8 scores in the latest school league tables.

Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables and Calderdale has come out above the national average.

These are the top ten schools for Progress 8 in the borough. Progress 8 is a a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). To find out more about this year's school league tables in Calderdale click here.

Progress 8 score: Well above average 0.61

1. Trinity Academy Halifax

Progress 8 score: Well above average 0.6

2. Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge

Progress 8 score: Above average 0.49

3. Halifax Academy

Progress 8 score: Above average 0.44

4. The Crossley Heath School

