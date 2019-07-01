Bradford college staff to strike over job cuts and pay

Staff at Bradford College will go on a three-day strike this week in rows over job cuts and pay.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) will walk out on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, standing on picket lines outside the college from 7.30am on all three days.

The UCU said the move follows the colleges plans to axe 131 jobs to save money.

It also raised concerns about pay, claiming that staff have had a one per cent pay rise in the last 11 years and that their pay has declined by 25 per cent in real terms over that period.

It has called on the college to renegotiate with the union.

UCU said the college should look to the examples of others delivering better pay and conditions for staff, pointing to recent deals at Hugh Baird College and Lambeth College as examples of what could be achieved when colleges worked with the union.

UCU regional official Julie Kelley said: "UCU members have made it clear that they are not prepared to pay the price for previous failings by the college. Strike action is a last resort, but staff at Bradford face attacks on their jobs and real-terms pay cuts and they say enough is enough.

"Other colleges have shown what can be achieved when they engage seriously with us on pay and jobs and if Bradford wants to avoid serious disruption then it needs to urgently work with us to address the concerns of its staff."

A spokesman for Bradford College said: “Any industrial action is regrettable but the college fully respects the right of union members to strike.

“Reducing staffing costs is essential to help secure the college’s long-term future. We are still in the process of consulting on the restructure plans and are committed to keeping the number of compulsory redundancies to a minimum.

“The college will remain open throughout the three-day period and students will not be impacted. The academic year has already finished for the vast majority of students but they will still be able to access facilities as normal.”