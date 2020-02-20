Calderdale head teacher ‘extremely proud’ of Ofsted result

Todmorden High School has made the grade as Ofsted inspectors rated it as ‘good’ during a recent inspection.

This is the third consecutive judgement of ‘good’ for the school, with the latest under a different framework.

Todmorden High pupils celebrate their good rating.

The school on Ewood Lane was praised for its quick response to improvements following the previous Ofsted inspection, with the report stating: “leaders have improved the curriculum so that there is a greater range of subjects and pupils achieve more”.

Inspectors said that pupils have a lot of confidence to ask questions but that “they would like more opportunity to debate and discuss ideas more in some of their subjects”.

The report stated that the school could improve by creating a consistent approach to assessment across the school and complete curriculum changes.

The inspectors noted that ‘Todmorden High School is a welcoming and friendly school. Pupils enjoy coming to school because they feel safe and they learn a lot. Pupils get on well with their teachers and enjoy good relationships.

“Pupils know that there is always someone who will help them if they have any concerns.”

“We are delighted with the report,” said Head teacher Gill Shirt. “The inspection team judged the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management all to be good.

“I am extremely proud of our pupils, colleagues, Governors and all our external partners who have worked together so incredibly hard to ensure that Todmorden High School continues to raise the bar.

The judgement of good in all areas of inspection brings welcome recognition and validation of all the hard work that has taken place over recent years and is in line with our own self-evaluation of our current strengths and areas for further development.

“Thank you to parents and carers for their unwavering support, belief and trust in both myself and the school as a whole.

“This positive outcome is without doubt the result of a huge team effort of which we all feel incredibly proud.”

