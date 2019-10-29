Calderdale secondary schools ranked according to GCSE results - 2019 figures

Schools are graded on their 'Progress 8' scores - a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). The provisional average Progress 8 score for schools in the borough was 0.03, but some schools performed far better. Only state-funded schools are included in the Progress 8 rankings. These are the provisional Progress 8 scores for schools in Calderdale.

1. Trinity Academy, Halifax Score: 0.6 (well above average)

2. Trinity Academy, Sowerby Bridge Score: 0.55 (well above average)

3. The Halifax Academy Score: 0.49 (above average)

4. The Crossley Heath School, Halifax Score: 0.45 (above average)

