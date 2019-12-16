Find out how your child's school performed in latest league tables

Calderdale has ranked as the top performing borough in West Yorkshire as the latest primary school league tables are released.

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden was revealed as the top performing school in the borough in the key stage two league tables, published by the Department for Education.

Overall, 93 per cent of pupils at the school achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Calderdale is ranked as the top performing local authority in West Yorkshire, with 65 per cent of pupils achieving the expected standard, a three per cent rise from last year.

The borough also met the national average, which is 65 per cent.

Here is this year's primary school league table for Calderdale:

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden - 93%

Wainstalls School - 92%

All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School - 90%

The Greetland Academy - 90%

St John's Primary School, Rishworth - 89%

The Calder Learning Trust - 88%

Bradshaw Primary School - 87%

Todmorden CofE J, I & N School - 84%

Lightcliffe CofE Primary School - 82%

St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School - 82%

Heptonstall Junior Infant and Nursery School - 80%

Woodhouse Primary School - 80%

St John's (CofE) Primary Academy, Clifton - 79%

Colden Junior and Infant School - 78%

Luddendenfoot Academy - 78%

Scout Road Academy - 78%

Triangle CofE VC Primary School - 78%

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School - 77%

St Chad's CofE (VA) Primary School - 77%

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Brighouse - 76%

Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School - 75%

Old Earth Primary School - 75%

Warley Town School - 75%

Old Town Primary School - 74%

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School - 73%

Bolton Brow Primary Academy - 73%

Ripponden Junior and Infant School - 73%

St Mary's Catholic Primary School - 72%

Parkinson Lane Community Primary School - 71%

Riverside Junior School - 71%

Akroydon Primary Academy - 70%

Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy - 70%

Copley Primary School - 69%

Norland CE School - 69%

St Michael and All Angels CofE Primary & Pre School - 69%

Carr Green Primary School - 68%

Castle Hill Primary School - 68%

Christ Church CofE VA Junior School, Sowerby Bridge - 68%

Holy Trinity Primary School, A Church of England Academy - 68%

Holywell Green Primary School - 68%

New Road Primary School - 68%

Walsden St Peter's CE (VC) Primary School - 68%

West Vale Primary School - 68%

Hebden Royd CofE VA Primary School - 67%

Midgley School - 67%

St Andrew's CofE (VA) Junior School - 67%

Beech Hill School - 66%

Longroyde Primary School - 66%

Field Lane Primary School - 65%

Ling Bob Junior, Infant and Nursery School - 65%

Warley Road Primary School - 65%

Northowram Primary School - 64%

Shade Primary School - 63%

Siddal Primary School - 62%

Savile Park Primary School - 61%

Abbey Park Academy - 60%

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School - 60%

Whitehill Community Academy - 60%

Luddenden CofE School - 59%

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School - 59%

Mount Pellon Primary Academy - 57%

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - 57%

Shelf Junior and Infant School - 56%

Bowling Green Primary School - 55%

Salterlee Primary School - 55%

Ash Green Community Primary School - 50%

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School - 50%

Withinfields Primary School - 50%

Sowerby Village CofE VC Primary School - 48%

Burnley Road Academy - 45%

St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy - 45%

Elland CofE Junior and Infant School - 43%

Christ Church Pellon CofE VC Primary School - 42%

Ferney Lee Primary School - 41%

Moorside Community Primary School - 41%

Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School - 40%

Dean Field Community Primary School - 40%

Lee Mount Primary School - 33%

St Augustine's CofE VA Junior and Infant School - 31%