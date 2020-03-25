Free home learning maths lessons to help parents - how you can get involved

In response to the Prime Minister’s announcement that schools must now close indefinitely, school-based educational specialist White Rose Maths has released a series of free maths lessons to help parents and carers support children’s learning at home.

Founded and developed within the Trinity Multi Academy Trust, White Rose Maths grew out of the national Maths Hub programme. The organisation focuses on showing the world that every child can do maths and love maths, too!

The majority of primary schools and a growing number of secondary schools across the country now follow the White Rose Maths curriculum.

With last week’s growing threat of school closure, White Rose Maths made an early start on creating free, downloadable lessons for home learning.

Following the announcement, these materials were quickly released on their website on Wednesday night, and within 12 hours, more than 40,000 parents and teachers had accessed them.

Caroline Hamilton, Head of White Rose Maths said, “Much of our work involves creating free materials for schools, designed to help children to enjoy and love maths by really understanding what it’s all about.

"Now, as we face unprecedented disruption to school education, we’re eager to do all we can to support local and national efforts to keep children learning and progressing at home.

"With our extensive maths teaching and authoring skills, we’ll continue to produce easy-to-access, downloadable content for parents, carers and children to use at home in the weeks and months ahead.”

The new resources available so far comprise a series of maths lessons for each year group from Years 1-8.

Every lesson comes with a short video showing parents and carers clearly and simply how to help their child to complete each activity successfully. These free lessons are all available on the White Rose

Maths website at www.whiterosemaths.com/homelearning along with instructions on how to access and use the right material for each year group.