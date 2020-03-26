Halifax school's food scheme to help most vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis

A Halifax school has launched a selfless initiative to help those most in need across Calderdale.

Park Lane Academy, in Halifax, today started a food parcels service, which has been spearheaded by its staff.

Thanks to donations from staff, the school have brought items in while attending work on a reduced coronavirus rota.

Darren Atkinson, Principal of Park Lane Academy, said: "We're just trying to do our bit for the community.

"Staff who are attending work on a rota have been bringing in items each to donate towards the food bank.

"Once we hit a certain amount of food, we packed it up into bags and put out the social media."

The school currently remains open and continues to provide key-worker parents the opportunity to go to work in key areas of the system to support defeating COVID-19.

Mr Atkinson said: "We'll continue to do everything we can for as long as we can to support the community and UK battle on this epidemic.

"Park Lane Academy is a school built on 'family' and we wanted to give back to others who just might need it a little bit more right now.

"We're committed to helping others, for the past two years we've also tried to hand out food and blankets to the homeless around Christmas time.

"My staff and students are amazing and will do anything to help others."

A statement from the school said: "If you know someone who is struggling, someone who could do with some help or if you could do with a food parcel, please get in touch with the academy."

For more advice on taking care at home, visit: gov.uk/stayathome

For more guidelines, visit: gov.uk/coronavirus