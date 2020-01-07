Hebden Bridge repair cafe this weekend

This Saturday keen restorationists will be on hand for members of the public at the Heptonstall Repair Café.

Calder Valley residents can bring their broken bric-a-brac and other items to the repair café event in Heptonstall, at the Heptonstall Junior School.

Heptonstall Repair Café launched in November with great success, making over 35 repairs to clothes, lamps, electrical items, bikes and more… plus sharpening lots of tools and knives.

Manager at the repair cafe, Louise Marix Evans said: “When we asked around the village it was clear that there are lots of handy people already fixing bits and pieces for friends and family.

"They're our volunteer repairers.

"We've repaired record players, lamps and countless other electronics.

"All we ask is a donation, which is completely up the attendee.

"We're trying to alleviate as much waste and products going to landfill as possible.

"Between us we can mend clothes; small electrical and mechanical items; toys, computers; and bikes, and show you how to do it.

"Volunteer repairers help fix broken item at a monthly café in a community venue.

"Repairing items saves money, reduces waste and is a positive way to share skills and chat together.

"There’s no charge – though donations are welcomed to cover the costs of room hire and materials; and there’s also tea, coffee and cakes on sale."Todmorden’s Repair Café went down a storm as well. So both are now planning their regular events."

The Repair café movement started in Holland in 2007, and has caught on in communities across Britain.

"It’s amazing what you can do with a little bit of help and encouragement," said Ms Marix Evans.

"We’re also building a list of recommended local repairers as repair cafe is not intended to undercut local business, so we’ll refer bigger repairs onto professional repair businesses.”

The Heptonstall repair Café will run on the second Saturday of every month from January 2020, starting on Saturday at Heptonstall Primary School from 10am until 1pm then the second Saturday monthly (not Easter and not August).

There will be a second event named the Todmorden Repair Café event, which starts from 12noon until 4pm on January 25 at the Masonic Hall Todmorden.

To get in touch find the repair cafe on Facebook: @HeptonstallRepairCafe.