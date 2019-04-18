Junior band gains new recruits

Hebden Bridge Junior Band attracted a handful of potential new recruits at its Spring Fayre - and raised around £450.

Visitors were treated to performances from the ‘A’ and learner bands with some of the newer members performing in public for the first time. It was also a first with the band for new musical director Jack Smith.

The band offers instrument hire and lessons for a small fee for youngsters aged from 7 to 19 with rehearsals taking place early Thursday evenings at the Masonic Lodge in Hangingroyd Lane.

The young musicians are busy fundraising for their forthcoming tour to Bavaria in Germany.

The Spring and Autumn Fayres, at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, are two of the band’s main fundraisers.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along to support us - we are hoping to play more often in our home-town as we are currently a small band and keen to attract more members,” said band chair Hannah Dyson.

The band is next performing at the World Dock Pudding Contest at Mytholmroyd Community Centre on Sunday April 28 - where ITV weatherman Jon Mitchell is guest judge.