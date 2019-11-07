Nearly two-thirds of Calderdale students go on to higher education courses, above the national average.

But social mobility charity the Sutton Trust warns that someone's chances of going to a top university, which it says is the surest route to a good job, differs significantly depending on where they grow up.

Read: Caught on camera - 13 people police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to

Department for Education data shows that 836 students who finished their 16 to 18 study in Calderdale in 2015-16 went on to study a degree or similar course within two years.

At 63 per cent of all students, this was higher than the 58 per cent of school leavers across England to continue to higher education.

The figures only include those from state-funded schools and colleges who did A-level or equivalent qualifications, and who continuously studied at university for at least six months.

In Calderdale, 17 per cent of students went to one of the top third most competitive universities, ranked by the average exam results of entrants.

This included 14 per cent who got into one of the 24 elite Russell Group universities, considered to be among the UK’s best.

And less than 0.5 per cent of all students secured a coveted place at Oxford or Cambridge.

Across England, 214,000 young people finishing their compulsory education in 2015-16 had spent at least six months on a degree or similar course within two years.

This included 20 per cent at a top third destination, 14 per cent with a Russell Group place, and just one per cent at Oxford or Cambridge.

Read: Halifax customers the first to try new Aldi treat

But the figures differed widely throughout the country – 36 per cent of students in Reading, in the South East, went to a Russell Group university, while the number for Knowsley, in the North West, stood at just one per cent.

Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of the Sutton Trust, said: “Getting a degree from a leading university is one of the surest routes to a good job.

“Yet these figures tell us that where you grow up has a significant impact on your chances of going.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that while the number of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds who go to university has increased, it is still a lot fewer than those from wealthier groups.

He added: “The next government – whoever it is – must ensure that schools and colleges have the funding and supply of teachers they need to support these students.”

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “As a government, we have seen a record rate of disadvantaged 18 year olds going to university, and we have made it a priority to ensure that we continue to improve access and participation across the country.”

Read: The shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?