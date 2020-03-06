Pupils at Midgley School celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.

Pupils across Calderdale get into character on World Book Day

Pupils from across Calderdale took part in a number of book themed activities for World Book Day.

Here are pictures from World Book Day celebrations across Calderdale.

Pupils from Greetland Academy.

1. World Book Day

Pupils from Greetland Academy.
other
Buy a Photo
Pupils from Greetland Academy.

2. World Book Day

Pupils from Greetland Academy.
other
Buy a Photo
Pupils from Greetland Academy.

3. World Book Day

Pupils from Greetland Academy.
other
Buy a Photo
Staff from Colden Junior and Infant School got into the World Book Day spirit.

4. World Book Day

Staff from Colden Junior and Infant School got into the World Book Day spirit.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3