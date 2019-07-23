Scout Road Academy pupils perform at national festival

ten pupils from the Scout Road Academy in Mytholmroyd recently took the stage in a choir from Calderdale primary schools at the Music for Youth National Festival.

During a 20-minute performance, 195 children from nine Calderdale schools performed a medley of six songs which they had written about their local area and premiered at the Piece Hall Big Sing event in May 2018.

Children from Scout Road Academy, with pupils from some of the other participating Calderdale schools, wrote the songs for the Big Sing during workshops held in schools last year by Calderdale Music Trust and Sam Dunkley, a musician, educator and presenter.

Their songs are about the Piece Hall and the local area and its history and include titles such as Carding, Spinning Weaving (written by the children of Scout Road Academy), We’re Here to Make a Living (Old Town School), Run, Run, Running Man (Holy Trinity School) and Halifax Zoo (Bolton Brow Academy).

Children from Woodbank School, a special school in Calderdale, took part this year, and as part of their preparation for the concert, the choir from Calderdale learned sign language with a Signalong teacher from York so they could sign all the choruses of the songs.

Scout Road Academy principal Anne Stamp said: “Working with Calderdale Music Trust for the Big Sing last year was a wonderful experience for our pupils in many ways.

“Not every child gets the opportunity to learn to write songs and then to perform them as well, and we were thrilled that our pupils had this chance.

“Calderdale has a rich tradition of creativity and in the performing arts, as well as many unique stories to tell.”