Send us your World Book Day pictures

World Book Day will take place on Thursday, March 5.

Students across Calderdale will be celebrating all things story telling by dressing up as their favourite characters and reading their favourite books during World Book Day.

Do you know someone who has dressed up as their favourite literary character for World Book Day? We would love to see your pictures!

Email them over to us at newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet @HXCourier.

What is World Book Day?

World Book Day is an annual event which celebrates the uniting love of books around the world and sees people dress up as characters from their favourite reads.

This UNESCO initiative is marked in over 100 countries around the globe and aims to celebrate books and reading, particularly among children.

National Book Tokens are usually sent out in the UK and Ireland to allow children to choose their own book to read and unlock their imaginations.

